CLAYTON — A roughly four-acre grass fire that started on the property belonging to a longtime firefighter was put out by first responders just as it began to ignite a barn that had a boat, car, four-wheeler and tractor inside it.
Seven departments began getting dispatched at about 11 a.m. Thursday to 37338 Deferno Road. Michael Gray was part of the group of firefighters who responded.
Mr. Gray just recently moved to Alexandria Bay from South Carolina, where he’s still technically a firefighter in the state. He has lived in the area, spending 13 years in Alexandria Bay, during which four years were spent with the Redwood Fire Department.
He was on his way to work Thursday morning when he saw Clayton crews heading toward the fire, so he decided to join them.
The property is something like a ranch, with a house, two detached garages and a barn, surrounded by the road and wooded area. By the time first responders got there, most of the wooded area out back was on fire and had reached the barn. It actually burned the bottom of the barn until firefighters were able to dump water on it.
“He got lucky,” Mr. Gray said. “That’s all I can say. We’re lucky the wind calmed down just a little bit and that we got here on time.”
The man who lives there is Mike Patchen, who has been a Clayton firefighter for 36 years. He said he was at White’s Lumber buying materials when his wife called him. She had been burning leaves in a metal cooker in the backyard when she went inside for a moment. It appears the grate on top had blown off while she was gone, causing a nearby woodpile to catch on fire.
Mr. Patchen said he left White’s, grabbed a fire truck and headed over, finding most of the wooded area in back on fire, which was roughly four acres, according to firefighters.
The wind made it so most of what caught on fire were dry leaves and dead foliage, leaving all but a few trees to be unharmed. As a result, Mr. Patchen is looking at the bright side. The barn is OK, no one was injured and firefighters contained the fire, essentially conducting a controlled burn and cleansing the forest.
“I think it was a great response,” Mr. Patchen said. “If nobody was here, the barn would have burned down.”
Responding departments were from Clayton, Alexandria Bay, Wellesley Island, Cape Vincent, Depauville, LaFargeville, Three Mile Bay and the town of Orleans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.