Longtime Jefferson County Legislator Jennie Adsit dies

Former Jefferson County Legislator Jennie M. Adsit, center, sits among her peers as she retired in 2019. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Longtime Jefferson County Legislator Virginia M. “Jennie” Adsit died Saturday.

A Republican who lived in Watertown, she was first elected to the county Board of Supervisors in 1977. She retained her position through 2019, including through the change in county government to a Board of Legislators in 1996.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.