Longtime Jefferson County Legislator Jennie Adsit dies

WATERTOWN — Longtime Jefferson County Legislator Virginia M. “Jennie” Adsit died Saturday.
A Republican who lived in Watertown, she was first elected to the county Board of Supervisors in 1977. She retained her position through 2019, including through the change in county government to a Board of Legislators in 1996.
At the time of her election in 1977, Mrs. Adsit was the sole female on the Board of Supervisors.
Before holding elective office, she was committed to serving the community.
At that point, she had worked with the Welcome Wagon Newcomers Club, Starbuck Elementary School Parent Teacher Association and the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She led the volunteer committee for the playground constructed at Thompson Park in 1987.
In 1988, she won the Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award. At the time, she was serving on the organizing committee for the Mayor’s Ball, was a volunteer at the Irish Festival’s Make a Wish booth and played bingo for decades with residents of the Jefferson County Home for the Aged.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.