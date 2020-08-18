WATERTOWN — A Williamsville energy service company will conduct an energy audit to see if the city can find ways to reduce its costs.
On Monday, the City Council unanimously agreed to retain Wendel Energy Services to complete the energy audit. The firm will be paid $60,800.
According to the agreement, Wendel will look at specific projects that the city wanted completed in its buildings. For instance, the firm will look at installing LED lighting in the city’s three fire stations and windows and lighting in City Hall.
The energy audit will not include the water department.
Two representatives from Wendel met with the City Council during an Aug. 10 work session to talk about how the company would go about the energy audit. The study will pay for itself, said Adam M. Tabelski, Wendel’s account manager.
“We’ll try to lower costs as much as possible,” he said.
The company, which has been in business since 1940 and employs 300 workers, is considered a “one-stop energy service company” because it employes engineers and an audit division, he said.
The city received proposals from two other firms. City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the city chose Wendel because the company would be involved solely in finding ways to save energy costs and not try to sell products to the city.
The energy performance audit will take 6-10 weeks to complete. Wendel will start the project as soon as some paperwork is completed between the city and the firm, city purchase director Dale Morrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.