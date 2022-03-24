LORRAINE — A Jefferson County man has been charged with allegedly falsely reporting a fatal explosion.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday charged Nickolas C. Tubolino, 44, of Lorraine, with third-degree falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor.
According to police records, Mr. Tubolino allegedly reported that an explosion had killed someone Wednesday. This resulted in a response from police and fire departments. His report was determined to be unfounded, the sheriff’s office said.
Police records indicate that no alcohol or drugs were involved.
Mr. Tubolino was released on an appearance ticket for April 12.
