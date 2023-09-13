James Arrington. Provided photo

WATERTOWN – A Louisiana man is being held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for being a fugitive of justice on an alleged attempted murder charge.

According to the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, James Arrington, from Louisiana was arrested Thursday by the task force.

