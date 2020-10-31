WATERTOWN — A slightly smaller version of a welcome center might be in the works on Bradley Street off Interstate 81.
It’s called Love’s, and the county Planning Board has been reviewing the possibility of the travel shop being built just off I-81 on Route 12, next to Evolution Motorsports. It would be a 12,000-square-foot building — many drug stores are commonly 11,000 square feet — with 68 parking spaces in front and 55 tractor-trailer spaces in the back. There would be a restaurant, gift shop and showers for truckers, as well as 12 gas pumps in front and six diesel pumps in back.
Senior Planner Andy Nevin said the county Planning Board reviewed it and sent it back to the Town Board with their comments, such as how the additional traffic could be impactful, and that a traffic study would be needed to determine if entrances off Bradley Street would be safe, or if there could be another off Teal Drive.
“I think the traveling public often wants to get off 81 and take a break, and this type of use is bigger,” he said. “It’s just a bigger draw than a typical convenience store.”
Public water isn’t available at the site yet, but Mr. Nevin said there are options, such as building wells or using city water as a source. He also said the town is working on potentially forming a water district.
Regardless, the state Department of Transportation still hasn’t received a formal application, but that’s not atypical, said spokesman Mike Flick. He said it appears an application is in the works.
“We try to work with the developer and the engineering firm,” he said. “Once they reach out to us we will do what we can to work with them and make this happen.”
