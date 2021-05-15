CARTHAGE — Again this year, two local churches have canceled their fairs due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.
St. Peter’s Festival in Lowville and the St. James Fair in Carthage have been canceled for the second consecutive year.
Traditionally held the third weekend in May, the two-day event with local food, rides, games and a chicken barbecue has been a major fundraiser for the Lowville church since 1982.
According to a church spokesperson. St. Peter’s has held drive-through chicken barbecues to help recoup some of the revenue lost by the festival’s cancellation.
In Carthage, the 46th annual St. James Fair to benefit Augustinian Academy was canceled May 12.
“After a long discussion with the St. James Fair committee and after reviewing the Department of Health guidelines for holding outdoor events, it was decided not to have the St. James Fair again this year,” church pastor, Rev. Donald A. Robinson said. “The event had been scheduled for June 17-19. Out of an abundance of caution, it simply seemed too risky to stage the fair. The guidelines that were reviewed were too numerous and some impossible to adhere to. This is a big disappointment for all of us, especially after cancelling last year. This is our biggest fundraiser and to lose it for two years hits us very hard. Other avenues to generate revenue are being explored.”
He noted a drive-through chicken barbecue is being planned for Saturday, June 19, and tickets will go on sale soon.
Regardless, the raffle and Fair Memorial Leaflet, which traditionally act as “rain insurance” to ensure some profits for the annual event regardless of weather, are still on.
Raffle tickets and information will be mailed to parishioners. The tickets, at a cost of $1 each, six for $5, 12 for $10, or 18 for $15, are available from parishioners.
Tickets also can be picked up from the gathering area in St. James Church or by calling the parish office at 315-493-3224. Ticket stubs and checks made to St. James Church may be returned to St. James Church, 327 West St., Carthage, NY 13619. Payout includes two $500 first prizes with an additional $50 going to the ticket seller and 10 $100 prizes. The drawing will be held Saturday, June 19.
The Fair Memorial Leaflet, to be published in the church bulletin in July, remembers deceased loved ones or honors those living.
Donations and names may be sent to the parish office.
According to parish treasurer Margaret Woods, last year the fair alternatives raised about half of the funds normally garnered from the fair.
For more information, call the parish office at 315-493-3224.
