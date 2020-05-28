WATERTOWN — Dustin R. King, 35, 9565 East Road, Lowville, was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of strangling a man into unconsciousness and then stealing his wallet.
At around 2 p.m., city police investigated a robbery complaint in the 200 block of South Indiana Avenue, a release from the department said.
Mr. King was later accused of strangling Daniel Keruskie at the residence and then stealing his wallet, which contained a credit card.
Mr. King was arrested later that evening at his residence in Lowville. He was charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Mr. King was arraigned in city court and was remanded without bail to the custody of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. City police were assisted by city fire and Guilfoyle Emergency Medical Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.