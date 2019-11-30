LOWVILLE — Aaron J. Tackett, age and address unavailable, was charged on Thursday by Lowville Village Police with one count each of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment following a domestic dispute.
He’s accused of smashing her cell phone when she was calling police during a domestic incident with his unidentified girlfriend.
He was arraigned in village court and released on his own recognizance.
