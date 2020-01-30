WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy has come up with a way to resolve the controversy of Watertown Golf Club members parking on city-owned land in Thompson Park.
He’s proposing an overflow parking lot that would not encroach on city parkland by creating it on his property and specifically for club members to use, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
Mr. Lundy submitted conceptual plans to the city’s Planning Department for the improvements he plans to complete at the golf course at Thompson Park.
He will make a presentation on Tuesday “to get some feedback prior to his formal site plan application,” Mr. Lumbis said.
If the presentation goes well, Mr. Lundy will come back at a future meeting with detailed plans to go through the site plan approval process.
According to his sketch plan, Mr. Lundy proposes a 50-space parking lot that would be near the clubhouse and along West Entrance Drive.
In a Jan. 22 letter to Mr. Lumbis, Mr. Lundy wrote about his intentions for the golf club.
He would develop just a part of the existing overflow parking lot that’s on the golf course property but does not encroach on city parkland.
For months, the overflow parking area was the subject of debate between council members, while they also faced the threat of legal action from Mr. Lundy and P.J. Simao, the owner of competitor Ives Hill Country Club.
“There’s no mention of the overflow parking lot on the plans or in his letter,” Mr. Lumbis said.
Creating a bigger controversy, council members put up a “public parking” sign in June that allowed the public and club members to park there and then reversed their decision and ordered it removed a few months later.
Under these plans, Mr. Lundy indicated in his letter that he might not build a new clubhouse as he told city officials in the past. An aluminum event tent, anchored to the rock subbase with an Astro turf-type floor, that he used last golf season would remain at the same location.
According to the plans, he’ll remedy a series of encroachments that the city had been criticized for allowing.
He would install a leachate field instead of connecting into the city’s sewer system on city property. The sewer hookup would be completed if he redoes the clubhouse.
“With the current political atmosphere with the city, we have decided against tying into the city sewer,” Mr. Lundy wrote.
A septic tank would be completed upon the city’s review.
A building to store golf carts would be located over the pad of the original pro shop.
Plans also call for a building for an outdoor bar, restrooms and storage, and another structure at the first tee to greet golfers before they begin to play.
If You Go
The city’s Planning Board meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the third floor council chambers of City Hall, 245 Washington St.
