WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy on Wednesday announced plans to renovate the former CANI Spine Center and Sports Physical Therapy complex and connect it to Washington Summit, now that he owns the building.
Mr. Lundy, managing member of Washington Summit Associates, purchased the complex at 19472 Route 11 and the 10.16 acres it inhabits from physical therapist and property owner James F. Pemberton for $3 million on Oct. 7, according to Jefferson County property records. The deal concludes about two years of negotiations.
The developer will renovate the 39,000-square-foot complex, now called the Commons at Washington Summit, perform site clearing and cleaning, and develop a connector road to the adjacent Washington Summit buildings. The complex housed five healthcare firms and Meggesto, Crossett & Valerino LLP law firm as of April.
“This is a great opportunity for Washington Summit to expand,” Mr. Lundy wrote in a statement. “The CANI building and property was too good of an opportunity to pass up and is one of the reasons I put the Clinton Street renovation project on hold,”
Several prospective tenants for his proposed 50,000-square-foot medical complex on Clinton Street, which would include the old Medical Arts Building connected to an adjacent structure, are now expected to move into the former CANI building.
(0) comments
