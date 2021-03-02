THREE MILE BAY — There are too few EMTs in the town of Lyme, and the Three Mile Bay Fire Company has asked the town to find a new ambulance provider because of it.
Three Mile Bay Fire Company Chief Justin Bourquin, who oversees the town’s emergency medical service, says the lack of volunteers has led to a number of situations where nobody was available to answer an emergency call.
The fire company in January notified the town that its board had voted to lower its ambulance service level from basic life support service to first responder — meaning that while Three Mile Bay EMTs will show up to a call in their area and provide care, another ambulance service will be asked to take them to the hospital.
In a letter to the Town Board, the fire company’s board said the decision was a difficult one to make, but they were simply unable to meet the level of care they were required to provide under contract as a basic life support service because of the lack of trained and available volunteers.
Some calls were being dropped altogether, meaning the fire company wasn’t able to send its ambulance to a call in its service area.
The issue has been building for about four years, and Mr. Bourquin said there are a number of reasons for the loss in willing, able volunteers.
“It’s life,” he said. “Everyone has to work nowadays, the days of having a family with someone at home are gone.”
Many people in the town of Lyme commute to work in other towns, or move out entirely. Mr. Bourquin said people who were once readily available volunteers for the town’s single ambulance have moved, and the five who remain are oftentimes at work during the day.
According to the fire company board’s letter to the town of Lyme, each call requires a minimum of two hours of work per volunteer — from dispatch to delivering the patient to the hospital. To meet every request in a year, the service requires a minimum of 600 volunteer hours.
With five current volunteers, each person would have to commit 120 hours per year to the volunteer ambulance service, equivalent to three weeks of a full-time, 40-hour per week job.
By reducing its EMS care level to first responder, the Three Mile Bay ambulance squad was able to cut that time requirement by half.
For the time being, the fire department has found a temporary solution to cut that time requirement even further and to allow for emergency responses while its volunteers are at work.
It has entered into a service contract with Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, a Watertown-based private EMS company that provides coverage for all of Jefferson County. For $25 an hour, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every weekday, an EMT from Guilfoyle will answer emergency calls for the Three Mile Bay Fire Company.
“That EMT remains at the station, ready to run a call for us, between that 7 (a.m.) to 7 (p.m.) timeframe,” Mr. Bourquin said.
He said that takes the pressure off the volunteer staff for the typical workday and gives them a few hours of rest before or after the normal work day as well.
“Our volunteers are then able to pick up our evening calls and weekends,” he said.
Per week, the contract with Guilfoyle costs $1,500 per hour for a position that would typically be filled by a volunteer. Mr. Bourquin said it’s not a long-term solution and the town is in the very early stages of finding a cheaper option.
In its letter to the Town Board in January, the fire company requested the Town Board begin searching for another EMS provider.
The board said it had devoted tens of thousands of dollars to EMT training over the last four years in response to the lack of volunteers. Committees to increase participation were formed, but nothing changed.
“All efforts by our leadership have not changed the availability of our EMS volunteers,” the board wrote.
A committee has been formed by the town of Lyme, with two town board members, county Legislator William W. Johnson, Mr. Bourquin, Three Mile Bay Fire Dept. President Charlie Mount, as well as the fire chief and assistant fire chief from the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department.
Town of Lyme Supervisor Scott G. Aubertine said they will be tasked with discussing the available options and presenting what they determine to be the best option to the town of Lyme’s board.
He said the town has identified a number of potential paths forward, but it remains too early to tell which solution will be implemented.
At the January Lyme Town Board meeting, Mr. Aubertine suggested the town and fire company meet with the town of Cape Vincent and its ambulance squad, which recently faced similar issues with its ambulance service.
David McIntyre, president of the Cape Vincent ambulance squad, spoke to the board and said he was willing to offer guidance to the town as they move forward.
Mr. McIntyre explained how, after nearly closing their service in late 2018, the Cape Vincent ambulance squad was brought back from the brink. Cape Vincent’s Town Board decided to spin off the service into an independent company. While it is still supported with town funding, $45,000 for this year, the squad has paid EMTs and drivers now, and bills residents and its insurance for its services.
Mr. Aubertine said the town could also opt to default to the county-wide services of Guilfoyle, ask TIERS, the Clayton-based ambulance service to cover them, or ask Cape Vincent’s service to cover them.
He said there is also potential for the town to follow the Cape Vincent plan.
For now, the options lay in the hands of the committee formed by the town.
“We’re actually meeting again tomorrow evening to come up with plans, how we feel this town would best benefit, what would be the best avenue to provide service to town residents,” Mr. Bourquin said Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.