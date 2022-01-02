LYME — The town’s administrative offices and highway garage are in severe disrepair, and officials are hoping town residents will approve a bond measure to build new, stable facilities.
Both buildings at 12175 Route 12E — blue cinder block constructions that have been repeatedly modified and renovated over their years — have a litany of structural problems that have made it increasingly difficult for town officials to work in the buildings.
Officials are hoping that voters will approve a roughly $5 million bond to allow them to build new facilities on a nearby property. They have begun working on that proposal, and anticipate bringing it before the voting public in February, along with more details on the specifics for the new buildings.
On Tuesday, town officials stressed how degraded the offices are. According to Deputy Town Supervisor Donald Bourquin, renovating only the town office would cost upward of $1 million, likely more, and the building would still be too small for the town’s needs.
The town office building is itself a former highway garage, and still has garage bays in use. Built in 1958, according to county tax records, it’s had a number of additions and renovations over the years to adapt to changing needs.
Town employees have reported having to leave their desks when highway equipment is being moved around in the still-active garage bays. The exhaust can filter into the building, making it difficult to breathe.
The roof leaks in a number of spots, and town employees have taken to putting plastic covers over their desks to protect their computers and documents, officials said. In the back of the town’s main meeting room, a doorway leaks so badly one town employee said it looked like it was raining inside.
“With the leaks, the water runs down my wall where I sit, and then in the doorway, all the way down,” said Robin Grovesteen, executive assistant in the town supervisor’s office, pointing to a wall next to her workstation. “This wall had mold and stuff on it, which we replaced. But we don’t want to have to again.”
Leaks and water damage dot almost every wall in the town offices, which are covered by peeling wallpaper.
In the town’s highway garage just across the parking lot, it’s a similar story.
Built as an open pole-barn in 1975, the garage has been added to and renovated a number of times as well, as the town’s highway equipment has grown in size.
There, the cinder block walls are cracking and falling. Holes have opened, allowing cold winter winds to blow into the building. Highway staff have taken to burning waste oil in furnaces to keep warm and cut down on heating costs, but the heating bills can still total into the thousands during cold months.
The building was constructed with smaller equipment in mind, so highway crews have had to carve out larger bays by removing parts of interior walls and building lean-to style additions to accommodate the larger plow equipment.
Lyme officials are working with a financial adviser to map out the best way to finance the project, and will hold a public hearing on issuing the $5.1 million bond in the new year, once the details have been finalized.
