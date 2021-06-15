CHAUMONT — A proposition to end the town of Lyme’s code enforcement responsibilities was squashed last week, after scores of town residents urged the Town Board to reconsider.
During a public hearing June 9, town officials met to discuss a proposal that would have ended the town’s responsibility to enforce building codes within its borders. Instead, the Jefferson County Code Enforcement Department would take on that role.
Dozens of town residents showed up at that public hearing, and for over an hour spoke in three-minute increments to express their displeasure with the proposal.
Many said their experiences with the Jefferson County Code Enforcement Department had been substandard in years’ past. Others expressed concern that without a code enforcement officer in town, problems would go unaddressed for long stretches of time.
Ultimately, the residents’ concerns were heard and the Town Board voted against the measure, with Lyme Town Supervisor Scott G. Aubertine and councilman Donald R. Bourquin abstaining.
Mr. Aubertine said the town was considering eliminating the code enforcement officer’s job for a number of reasons. Primarily, the current code enforcement officer, James Millington, is running for a seat on the Town Board.
“By getting himself on the ballot, it put the Town Board in a tough position because if he were to win that election, come Jan. 1 he becomes a Town Board member and he would have to resign as zoning and codes enforcement officer,” Mr. Aubertine said.
Mr. Aubertine said Mr. Millington has promised not to take the Town Board seat if he does win, provided he’s still in his position as zoning enforcement officer at that time. Mr. Aubertine said he does expect Mr. Millington will do as he says, but the Town Board can’t afford to take any chances.
“You can’t always take someone at their word,” Mr. Aubertine said.
Mr. Millington is running for the seat occupied by Mr. Bourquin, which is why Mr. Bourquin abstained from the June 9 vote.
Mr. Millington declined to comment on this topic, and simply said he was happy to see the town decided to keep its code enforcement responsibilities.
Mr. Aubertine said Mr. Millington also wasn’t doing a satisfactory job in the position before.
“We’ve had complaints in the past about Mr. Millington,” he said.
Mr. Aubertine said he received a number of complaints that Mr. Millington was neglecting parts of his position and was not always available to perform his duties.
But with so much public opposition to removing code enforcement from the town’s list of responsibilities, Mr. Aubertine said the Town Board decided to try to fix the issue in other ways.
After a meeting with Mr. Millington and the Town Board, Mr. Aubertine said he’s hopeful Mr. Millington will fix the issues that have prompted complaints from the community.
Additionally, the town split Mr. Millington’s responsibilities into two parts. Where he had been in charge of zoning enforcement and building code enforcement before, the town hired another individual to take on zoning enforcement — Richard Ingerson, the town of Clayton zoning and codes enforcement officer.
Finally, the town is also looking to hire a deputy zoning enforcement officer who could, if needed, take on code enforcement as well.
“Obviously the Town Board can’t look into the future, we don’t have a crystal ball,” Mr. Aubertine said. “We’re preparing for any scenario at this point.”
