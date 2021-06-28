CHAUMONT — A Connecticut woman died, and a Chaumont man was seriously injured, after a utility terrain vehicle rolled over on Cheever Road Sunday afternoon.
According to state police, John D. Zimmer, 53, of Chaumont, and Angela M. Watrous, 46, of Deep River, Conn., were traveling southeast on Cheever Road in a Polaris UTV at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday, when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The vehicle drove off the northern shoulder of the road, rolled and both passengers were ejected. Both landed in close proximity to one another on the northern side of the road.
When state police arrived, medical personnel were attending to Mr. Zimmer, who had serious leg and facial injuries.
Ms. Watrous was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Mr. Zimmer was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment. Police did not provide an update on his condition.
State police say they are still investigating the incident.
