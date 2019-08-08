THREE MILE BAY — A Lyons man drowned in Lake Ontario off South Shore Road on Point Peninsula Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County sheriff’s department, which responded to the scene at 4:20 p.m., Ryan D. Orbaker, 20, was swimming and went underwater for unknown reasons without resurfacing. A member of the county’s Special Tactics and Rescue team found him and brought him to shore, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
An autopsy has been tentatively scheduled for Friday.
The Three Mile Bay Fire Department and Ambulance, Chaumont Fire Department Guilfoyle Ambulance Services. and state police also responded to the incident.
