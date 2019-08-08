Lyons man, 20, drowns near Point Peninsula

Officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel from several agencies responded to a drowning incident Wednesday off of Point Peninsula in the town of Lyme. Ryan D. Orbaker, 20, Lyons, could not be resuscitated. Marcus Wolf/Watertown Daily Times.

THREE MILE BAY — A Lyons man drowned in Lake Ontario off South Shore Road on Point Peninsula Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County sheriff’s department, which responded to the scene at 4:20 p.m., Ryan D. Orbaker, 20, was swimming and went underwater for unknown reasons without resurfacing. A member of the county’s Special Tactics and Rescue team found him and brought him to shore, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

An autopsy has been tentatively scheduled for Friday.

The Three Mile Bay Fire Department and Ambulance, Chaumont Fire Department Guilfoyle Ambulance Services. and state police also responded to the incident.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.