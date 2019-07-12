This year, the BOCES M.A.S.T. (Manufacturing Academy of Science and Technology) Summer Camp at the Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown is partnering with the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park.
At the camp, students have been tasked with helping to solve the zoo's Butterfly House exhibit flooding problem. The group of about 30 students, ages 11-14, have been broken down into groups of five and each group is looking into various ways to solve the problem.
Final presentations for each group's solution took place at 10 a.m. Friday inside the Classroom Building at the New York State Zoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.