WATERTOWN — Mabel B. Walker, co-founder of Hospice of Jefferson County and well known for her philanthropy in the community, died Saturday at the age of 94.
Mrs. Walker, the wife of former Watertown Mayor Tom U. Walker, was born in Clarion, Penn., in 1927 to Harry and Mable Tice Brooks. She worked as a nurse for many years in Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Ohio, while her husband finished school. Mrs. Walker received a bachelor of science degree from Empire State College in 1979.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Walker were well known for their philanthropy, donating their time and money to many nonprofits, schools and other causes in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Starting in 1952, Mrs. Walker was an active nurse with the Red Cross Blood Bank. She was also a board member for the Visiting Nurses Association and a president of the organization from 1956 to 1968, and sat on the Board of Directors for the Watertown United Fund.
Mrs. Walker co-founded the Hospice of Jefferson County in 1986. She served as president of its board of directors and was a member of its finance committee well into her retirement.
The Walkers also supported cancer treatment at Samaritan Medical Center, leading to the dedication of the hospital’s new Walker Center for Cancer Care in their honor last year.
Mrs. Walker and her husband established a number of scholarships at area colleges as well. At Jefferson Community College, they support the Walker Family Engineering Scholarship, the Winifred G. Walker Nursing Memorial Scholarship and the Constance Walker Monroe Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship. At SUNY Potsdam, they established the T. Urling and Mabel Walker Research Fellowship Program, which supports faculty members from any of the region’s 11 higher education institutions in their research into an issue impacting north country communities. The couple also established a scholarship with the Northern New York Community Foundation.
In November 1988, she received the Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award from the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce. In May 1995 she received the Outstanding Citizen Award from SUNY Potsdam for her work with Hospice of Jefferson County.
Over the years Mabel did a lot of good, she was the Queen of Watertown. Bless her and her loved ones.
