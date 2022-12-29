WATERTOWN — Another decision has been made about the temporary shelter on Main Avenue in the city, this time to close the building at night and move all residents to the Salvation Army warming center on State Street.

In a news release signed by the Jefferson County Board of Legislators shared late Thursday, the shelter will close at night starting Jan. 4 and residents will be asked to move to the State Street warming center. The letter states there are 18 residents at the shelter as of Thursday.

