WATERTOWN — Another decision has been made about the temporary shelter on Main Avenue in the city, this time to close the building at night and move all residents to the Salvation Army warming center on State Street.
In a news release signed by the Jefferson County Board of Legislators shared late Thursday, the shelter will close at night starting Jan. 4 and residents will be asked to move to the State Street warming center. The letter states there are 18 residents at the shelter as of Thursday.
Legislator Anthony J. Doldo, chair of the county board’s Health and Human Services Committee who represents the district that covers the shelter, said the decision came after the company contracted to provide security at the temporary shelter lost a number of staff.
“It’s a problem of security coverage,” he said. “The company lost staff, and we can’t leave that building unsecured.”
He said the county is working to provide the best service that it can at the temporary shelter, but it being unlicensed and emergency in nature, it can be hard to establish concrete operations there.
“We are doing the best we can, but it’s a very fluid situation,” Mr. Doldo said.
The letter from the board states that the Salvation Army center will “provide a safe, warm place to sleep along with the ability to do laundry, shower and engage with staff from the Salvation Army.”
The letter also states that area churches are coordinating to provide a meeting location and food from 5 to 8 p.m., to assist with the movement from Main Avenue to the warming center.
“At this point, Asbury United Methodist Church is opening its doors every Wednesday for a dinner meal,” the letter reads. “Details of this initiative will be forthcoming soon.”
The Salvation Army also provides lunch at noon on weekdays.
The letter states that the Main Avenue site will be evaluated weekly to see if it is still necessary. Mr. Doldo said the evaluation will consider how many people are using the facility, with the goal of moving all who are in the temporary shelter or the warming center into more sophisticated services and more permanent housing.
“We moved three more people out yesterday, and more are starting to talk with us now, so progress is coming,” Mr. Doldo said.
The letter from the board said that most communities with warming centers provide daytime programs for those who use the centers, and pointed out that there are at least five local agencies offering daytime services.
The letter also states that the steering committee on homelessness, started over a year ago when 661 Factory St. closed and quickly snowballed into a major homelessness crisis, will release “in the upcoming weeks” findings on how to address homelessness and housing insecurity in the region.
“Our goal is to provide a safe, temporary option for the homeless,” the letter reads.
The legislators thanked city police for keeping the shelter safe with regular walk-throughs, the Jefferson County community for donating resources over the month the shelter has been open, and those who helped operate the shelter, including owner P.J. Simao, for keeping the facility up and running.
The shelter was opened quickly during an intense snowstorm the weekend of Nov. 18. Initially opened to house the roughly 15 people who had been sheltering at the Butler Pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot, the shelter quickly became a go-to place for many Jefferson County residents who needed a place to stay. Case workers, police and medical staff were directing those who had nowhere else to go to the temporary shelter, and by the end of November about 35 people were staying there.
