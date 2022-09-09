FORT DRUM — Maj. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle, who left the 10th Mountain Division for a new assignment at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, had strong ties to Fort Drum before becoming its commanding general.

His successor, Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, also served at Fort Drum two previous times before returning on Friday.

Fort Drum familiar to new commander

Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. salutes Lt. Gen. Paul T. Calvert as Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, incoming commanding general of Fort Drum, looks on during Friday’s change-of-command ceremony on post. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, incoming commander of Fort Drum, gives a speech during Friday’s change-of-command ceremony on post. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., outgoing commanding general of Fort Drum, gives a parting speech Friday on post. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
