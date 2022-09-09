FORT DRUM — Maj. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle, who left the 10th Mountain Division for a new assignment at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, had strong ties to Fort Drum before becoming its commanding general.
His successor, Maj. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, also served at Fort Drum two previous times before returning on Friday.
He served as the deputy commanding general from 2018 to 2019 and first served the 10th Mountain Division in 2010 when he commanded the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry.
He’s glad to be back at Fort Drum, officially taking over as the commanding general from Gen. Beagle during a change of command ceremony on Friday morning.
“It sounds cliche, but it’s not really, it’s the people,” he said during an interview with news outlets after the ceremony. “I’ve missed soldiers and families and the communities, and I miss being in a position where I can help and serve, serve them, help them grow, develop. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
So much has changed in the world since he left Fort Drum three years ago. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan ended. The nation is no longer fighting against counter insurrection and counter intelligence.
Instead, the nation has to be ready to face a world without a well-defined threat, he said.
The next fight could be in Asia, in Africa, in the Middle East or anywhere, and against a number of foes and threats, he told the crowd of Fort Drum leaders, soldiers and community dignitaries.
But he knows the 10th Mountain Division will be up to the challenges of whatever the Army needs, he said.
After his recent departure as director of operations and cyber, U.S. Africa Command, Germany, Gen. Anderson took a several-day hike along the Rhine River, where he learned some things about his new division’s connection to World War II.
Three weeks ago, he learned how the unit’s origins played a role in how its soldiers took control of a series of bridges along the river, allowing U.S. forces to keep moving forward.
There was a young lieutenant and his soldiers who came upon some German troops who weren’t willing to give up one of those final bridges without a fight. Without calling for help or getting orders on what to do, the young officer — without hesitation — knew what they had to do, Gen. Anderson said.
They took the bridge from the Germans.
“This is the anecdote we’re striving for at Fort Drum,” he said.
Gen. Anderson, a native of San Jose, California, was commissioned into the Army after graduating from West Point in 1991. He and his wife, Luzane, have three sons, Jaeger, 24, and Neal and Wesley, both 20.
In his welcoming speech, Lt. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, deputy commanding general and chief of staff of the U.S. Army Forces Command, said he was glad to be at Fort Drum for such an auspicious occasion.
“What a fantastic day to be in the north country,” he said on a warm morning near the end of summer.
He talked about the 10th Mountain Division’s history since its inception in World War II and how the division has fit into defending the nation ever since.
“The list goes on and on and on,” he said.
Friday’s ceremony also was about saying goodbye.
During the traditional ceremonial passing of the division’s colors, Gen. Beagle paused for a moment before passing the flag to Gen. Calvert, who then passed it to Gen. Anderson.
To say goodbye, Fort Drum soldiers presented a bouquet of flowers to Pamela Beagle, Gen. Beagle’s wife, and Mrs. Anderson.
Gen. Beagle said it was “truly bittersweet” that he was leaving Fort Drum and the north country.
In his right hand, he clutched his wife Pamela’s handkerchief just in case, as he talked about how Fort Drum and the community became their home.
“Home is not a place,” he said. “It’s about a feeling, and Fort Drum is home.”
He, too, has confidence that the division will be prepared for the challenges that come its way under Gen. Anderson, adding that “they will be ready for the next climb.”
In a show of support for their departing leader, a Chinook, Apache and Black Hawk helicopter completed a spectacular low flyover near the end of the ceremony.
He will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general when he arrives at Fort Leavenworth, where he’ll take command of the Combined Arms Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.