WATERTOWN — The shooting outside of Club Rio that left five people injured last year would have been a logistical nightmare for law enforcement and the district attorney’s office under controversial criminal justice reform that’s going into effect on Jan. 1.
Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills told City Council on Monday night that reforms involving bail and speedy trials will cause law enforcement and prosecutors “to change the way that they do business.”
Under new bail restrictions, judges will no longer be able to weigh the risk to public safety and order defendants jailed with bail unless they are charged with certain violent or sex felony charges. Instead, defendants will be issued appearance tickets in nearly all cases. The legislation also compresses the prosecution’s timeline for sharing information with defendants and their legal counsel.
Dozens of felonies, including violent offenses, will no longer qualify for bail. Those include aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to register as a sex offender, aggravated cruelty to animals, torturing and injuring animals, third- and fourth-degree arson, making a terroristic threat, second-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds. There are several more examples.
The changes are all part of sweeping criminal justice reform passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of the state budget that passed earlier this year. Prosecutors statewide said, despite their pleas, a delay in the implementation of the new law is unlikely.
The entire city police platoon, state police and sheriff’s investigators responded to the Franklin Street nightclub on Nov. 3 last year and spent at least six hours investigating the crime scene. That investigation led to reports, and cataloging of evidence eventually used in the prosecution.
In the Club Rio case, all the police officer reports and notes, radio communication, 911 calls and electronic device transmissions would have to be turned over to defense attorneys for discovery within 15 days from the time of an arrest.
In October, Julio E. Landron-Sanchez, 32, pleaded guilty in the shooting and was sentenced to five years in state prison.
That case was just one of the scenarios that Mrs. Mills and City Police Chief Charles P. “Chip” Donoghue described during a City Council work session on Monday night.
Citing the drastic changes the way his department will handle police calls, traffic stops and investigations, Chief Donoghue said that he wanted to make sure that council members and the public were aware of the impact of the reforms.
“Potentially this is going to be a big mess,” Chief Donoghue said.
In the past, the district attorney’s office conducted discovery on just 15 percent of its cases and completed 100 percent of discovery on just 2 percent of its cases, he said.
Now the D.A.’s office will be required to turn over 100 percent of the discovery on 100 percent of all the cases it prosecutes. As a result, the police won’t pursue some arrests and Mrs. Mills’ office will not prosecute some cases.
Her office will have to “triage” cases, Mrs. Mills said. Only the most important ones will be pursued.
Bail will be pretty much eliminated, except for defendants involving the most violent felonies or crimes involving the exploitation of children, she said. Bail also would be allowed if the defendant is a flight risk.
“Dangerousness to the community cannot be a consideration,” she said.
Mrs. Mills pointed out an example of a case last year involving a man that made threatening comments on Snap Chat that he was going to shoot up an event in Watertown.
State police got wind of the threat, found that the unidentified man had a handgun and arrested him, Mrs. Mills said. Police determined the only event that night was one of downtown’s block parties, in which hundreds of people would have been hanging out on a busy summer night on Public Square.
They asked the man how they could stop him from carrying out the threat, she said.
“You’re going to have to put me in jail,” the man told police.
They could not do that under the bail reforms, she said. The man would have been released on his recognizance, she said.
Another example Mrs. Mills and Chief Donoghue gave involved the scenario of police catching a burglar coming out of a window of a residence with television set.
Even though the burglar was caught red-handed, the suspect would be arrested and later released, Chief Donoghue said. Such an incident would be alarming to the owners of the burgled house, he said.
All drug dealers also will have to be put back on the streets, Mrs. Mills said.
The discovery portion of the reform also will be time-consuming for police officers, who will have to spend time on providing all that information to prosecutors.
“That’s less time that these officers are out on the street, so that’s a longer response time and it may cause prioritization of calls,” Chief Donoghue said.
Officers probably won’t be able to go out on all calls. Sometimes, people will have to go to fill out police reports at the police department, he said.
Mrs. Mills said her office has already started putting into place the reforms. As a result, the district attorney’s office also is now totally digital and no longer uses paper files, she said.
Mrs. Mills expects fewer arrests and fewer people prosecuted but crime will increase. Because her office will not be able to plea bargain as much, there will be more trials.
“We’re not going to know all the consequences until the law goes into effect,” Chief Donoghue said.
