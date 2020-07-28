WATERTOWN — First the bad news: the city’s hydroelectric plant on Marble Street has been out of commission since the middle of June.
The good news: the 93-year-old plant would not have been producing electricity anyway because there hasn’t been enough water flow from the Black River to keep its three turbines — known as Faith, Hope and Charity — running.
The hydro plant has been shut down because of major repairs scheduled to be completed this summer, Water Superintendent Vicky Murphy said.
But the city chose the right time to get them done, Ms. Murphy said, during what has been a brutally dry summer.
“It was a good time to do it,” she said.
The hydro plant is expected to be back up and running in mid-September, according to Jeffrey Hammond, a city engineer who oversees the hydro plant. The summer months are typically the least productive times of the year for hydroelectricity.
Three projects are underway. DC Builders, Watertown, is the contractor doing the $497,000 in repairs.
The work includes resurfacing the spillway wall, both on the inside and on the outside for the first time since the plant was built in 1927, Mr. Hammond said.
Workers also are repairing the deteriorated trash rack, which prevents debris from entering and damaging the plant, as well as dredging out the canal to remove material.
The repairs were scheduled at a time when the flow of the Black River is at its lowest. When the flow of the river drops, less water passes through the plant to generate hydroelectricity, making it the best time to shut down the plant for repairs to mitigate the loss of revenue for the city, Ms. Murphy said.
In recent years, the plant has been shut down for other major repairs. In 2019, the City Council approved $1.8 million in bonding for maintenance and, including this most recent work.
Last fall, the city replaced the excitation system at the plant, a $375,000, month-and-a-half project that began in mid-October and temporarily put the plant out of commission until November.
In the summer of 2018, the plant was out of operation for about three months so workers could fix one of the plant’s turbines and a 90-foot-long crack in the building wall. The shutdown caused a $400,000 loss in revenue.
The plant supplies electricity to more than 20 city buildings and properties. After using the energy from the hydroelectric plant for its buildings, the city sells its excess power to National Grid.
But it hasn’t been an uneven year for hydro revenues for the city.
In comparison to last June, the sale of surplus hydro-electric power on an actual to actual basis was down $733,950 or 93.1 percent, according to a memo by City Comptroller James E. Mills. In comparison to the budget projection for the month, revenue was down $285,309 or 84.17 percent. The year-to-date actual revenue is down $198,312 or 4.55 percent, while the year-to-date revenue on a budget basis is up $258,958 or 6.65 percent.
The city is nearing the end of a franchise agreement to sell electricity to National Grid that began in 1991 and expires in 2029, when the company will pay the city 34.78 cents per kwh. National Grid currently pays 23.71 cents per Kwh.
