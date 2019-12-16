WATERTOWN — A North Syracuse man faces allegations that he kidnapped and threatened to kill a female acquaintance in the town of Pamelia.
Joshua M. Connelly, 35, was charged Sunday by state police with second-degree kidnapping, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
Police said Mr. Connelly was involved in a domestic incident with the 29-year-old unidentified victim at her place of work in Pamelia. It is alleged that he threw the woman against a wall, held her down and kneeled on top of her.
It is further alleged that he threatened to kill the woman with a knife, choked her and, during the altercation, forced her to lock all of the doors at the business where she was working. He also forced her to remove the security camera surveillance hard drive from a back room in an attempt to conceal the crime, police said.
It is additionally alleged that Mr. Connelly then forced the victim into her vehicle and to drive to a Sunoco gas station in the town of Pamelia where she was able to escape the vehicle and run inside the store, where she called 911.
Mr. Connelly was arraigned in Champion Town Court and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Pamelia Town Court on Dec. 19.
