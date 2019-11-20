WATERTOWN — A city man charged with surreptitiously photographing a teenager getting undressed at a tanning salon pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree attempted unlawful surveillance.
Timothy D. Widrick, 32, whose last known address was 25512 Miller Road, entered his plea in Jefferson County Court.
It had been alleged in that he used a cell phone to photograph or film a 16-year-old undressing for a tanning session on May 3 at Zoom Tan, 21082 Pioneer Plaza Drive.
He is expected to be sentenced Jan. 24 to three years’ probation and be ordered to work 10 weekends at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
