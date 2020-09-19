MANNSVILLE — A man was airlifted to Syracuse after the ATV he was driving Saturday near Mannsville rolled-over and landed on his chest.
The Mannsville Fire Department responded to the end of Van Wormer Road where it meets Hessel Road for reports of a rollover ATV crash shortly before 11 a.m.
It appears a man was driving an ATV down Van Wormer Road when dust caused him to lose sight of where he was, resulting in him crashing into a stop sign before the machine flipped and landed on his chest. First responders found him lying next to the ATV upon arrival, and he was talking with them.
An ambulance from South Jefferson Rescue Squad took the man to Mannsville Manor Elementary School where a helicopter landed waiting to take him to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. More than a half-dozen firefighters and EMTs were seen wheeling the stretcher across the field to the helicopter, all doing their part in stabilizing the man’s back and chest injuries.
The Adams Fire Department assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.