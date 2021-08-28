BROWNVILLE — One man was flown to a hospital in Syracuse after a head-on collision Saturday on State Route 12F.
Route 12F near the intersection of Bridge Street was closed for a portion of Saturday afternoon after it appears two vehicles traveling toward each other — each with one man inside — crashed in the town of Brownville.
Fire officials said one man was transported to the Watertown International Airport before being flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The other man was transported to Samaritan Medical Center. Their condition was unclear. Fire officials said the drivers were conscious at the scene.
