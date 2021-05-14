WATERTOWN — A man was airlifted to a trauma center in Syracuse after the vehicle he was traveling in crashed into a tree Thursday evening.
Shortly before 8:40 p.m., the Northpole Fire Department and law enforcement were dispatched to 25177 Route 3 in the town of Pamelia, near the Seaway Rental Corporation, for the single-vehicle crash into a tree.
Capt. Scott Alexander with Northpole Fire said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered injuries serious enough for him to be flown to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, resulting in a LifeNet helicopter landing directly on Route 3 for transfer. The road was closed for about an hour, and the condition of the driver was unclear, although Mr. Alexander said he was in and out of consciousness at the scene.
Both the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police were on the scene, and he said state police are investigating. Northpole was assisted by the town of Watertown Fire Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services.
“It was a very good operation last night,” Mr. Alexander said. “It went very smoothly.”
