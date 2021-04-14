CLAYTON — A man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was run over by a tractor.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the Clayton Fire Department and Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service was dispatched to 16497 Calumet Blvd. for a man in his sixties who had been run over. TIERS took the man from the crash scene to the state Department of Transportation building on Route 342, where the Glen Park Fire Department had set up a landing zone.
The man wasn’t pinned underneath the tractor, and he was conscious and alert after the crash, according to first responders on scene. But he was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
