MANNSVILLE — Curtis G. Becker, 56, 8 Underwood Dr., Tupper Lake, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with public lewdness last week.
On Friday, Mr. Becker allegedly exposed his private or intimate parts of his body in a lewd manner by appearing nude in public view inside of his vehicle while two males appeared to be committing lewd acts outside of his vehicle.
The incident occurred at the Interstate 81 rest area in Mannsville. Mr. Becker was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in Ellisburg Town Court. No further details were provided.
