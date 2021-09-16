WATERTOWN — A man is in custody after he fled from city police in a minivan and then crashed into a pole on Thursday in the town of Watertown.
Police said the man was wanted on a parole warrant out of New York City for absconding bond. There was information suggesting he was in the Watertown area, and a member of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force ended up locating him and requesting a city police patrol car to respond Thursday afternoon.
The patrol arrived and the man began fleeing from police down State Street. He ended up turning on to Weaver Road off outer State Street before crashing into a utility pole. Police said the man then ran on foot through some residential yards before hiding in a marsh area, where officers located him.
He is now in custody and will likely face additional charges for fleeing. Weaver Road was closed for a period as crews worked on the damaged utility pole. City police were assisted by the task force, state police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
