WATERTOWN — State police on Sunday arrested Thomas C. Trainham, 58, of Watertown, on charges of first- and third-degree robbery, both felonies.
According to troopers, Mr. Trainham is accused of allegedly taking a cell phone and a wallet during a physical altercation with a 53-year-old man. The incident occurred inside a room at the Watertown Budget Inn, 19226 Route 11.
Mr. Trainham was taken to Jefferson County Centralized Arraignment Part court and was remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he is being held without bail.
A preliminary hearing in the matter is scheduled for Thursday in Watertown Town Court.
