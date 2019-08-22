WATERTOWN — A man wanted for multiple felony sex crimes in Minnesota was caught at the U.S. border after being refused entry into Canada.
US. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry arrested the 26-year-old man from West Fargo, N.D. on Aug. 17, according to the agency’s news release on the arrest.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesman Ben Tillerman confirmed that Dal Bahadur Thapa, who turned 27 since being in custody, was handed over to them for arrest by the border patrol pending extradition back to Stevens County, Minn. on an arrest warrant.
“Our ability to check everyone’s identity at border crossings enables CBP to detect people who have arrest warrants pending on other issues,” said Area Port Director Timothy Walker in a written statement.
According to the news release, border officers confirmed Mr. Thapa’s identity corresponded to the Stevens County warrant using “biometric verification.”
Mr. Thapa is wanted on two counts each of felony third-degree criminal sex act, felony prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of a child as well as providing alcohol to a minor, according to Mr. Timmerman.
The suspect will be held in the Jefferson County Public Safety Building until Stevens County officials arrange to bring him back to stand charges in Minnesota.
