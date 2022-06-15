WATERTOWN — A man who allegedly exposed himself in front of children in Carthage is alleged to have done it again at a hotel in Watertown.
Elvin B. Nieves, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested by city police Sunday and charged with public lewdness, a misdemeanor.
According to city police, Mr. Nieves allegedly masturbated in the lobby of Adirondack Efficiencies on Arsenal Street in front of the hotel clerk on Sunday. He was arrested that day and later released from jail with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Just a day before, on Saturday, West Carthage police allege Mr. Nieves, who was a resident at the Pleasant Night Inn, pleasured himself in front of two children on village property close to a playground. West Carthage police arrested Mr. Nieves for the alleged offense on Sunday and released him with an appearance ticket after he was charged with first-degree public lewdness. Mr. Nieves then allegedly went to West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto’s home and harassed him and his wife. Mr. Nieves was arrested again and charged with second-degree harassment before being released with an appearance ticket.
He would end up being driven to Watertown by the Department of Social Services. That’s when he allegedly committed the offense at the Adirondack Efficiencies.
Mr. Nieves has been charged with similar offenses in Syracuse and Rome, police say. On January 21, he was arrested by Carthage police after he allegedly pleasured himself in the emergency room and waiting room at Carthage Area Hospital. He was charged with first-degree public lewdness for that alleged offense as well.
