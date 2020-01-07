WATERTOWN — Jonathan Cruz, 42, 110 Creekwood Dr., was arrested Monday after police alleged he forcibly touched the left breast and buttocks of a 54-year-old woman.
At around 7:45 p.m., Mr. Cruz was arrested and then charged with one count of forcible touch — intimate parts. According to a report from city police, Mr. Cruz touched the victim for the purpose of gratifying his sexual desire.
Mr. Cruz was processed at jail and then released with a ticket to appear in city court on Jan. 23.
