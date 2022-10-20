FELTS MILLS — A South Carolina man was arrested Thursday in the town of Rutland after being sought on an alleged armed robbery felony warrant.
State police say that Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was located at 31090 Route 3 in the town of Rutland.
Mr. Holmes was wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant in an armed robbery, .
A news release from state police says troopers made contact and apprehended Mr. Holmes on the felony warrant at the residence without incident.
Mr. Holmes was taken to Jefferson County Central Arraignment Part court and was remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building while awaiting extradition by South Carolina law enforcement officials.
The Black River Police Department assisted state police.
