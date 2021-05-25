CHAUMONT — Every night at about 8:30 p.m., an alarm tells Misty Salisbury to start putting her kids to bed.
Like always, it went off Monday evening, but she decided it would be OK if they stayed up a little later, not knowing shortly after that a sport utility vehicle — driven by a person she’s known most of her life — would crash into their home near where they would have been lying.
Jason D. Potter, 36, of Chaumont, was charged by state police with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly drove his vehicle into Mrs. Salisbury’s home on County Route 8 in the town of Lyme. He was transferred to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and later arrested before being released on his own recognizance.
His blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, is unknown at this time as a Breathalyzer test was not administered at the scene since he was taken to the hospital. Instead, a blood test was taken at the hospital, which can take some time to come back, resulting in a common law DWI charge.
Mrs. Salisbury’s home is the second house on County Route 8 off Route 12 — 11159 County Route 8 — just outside of Chaumont. It appears Mr. Potter turned off Route 12 and almost immediately began exiting the road until he struck a truck in her neighbor’s yard and then crashed into her home. The impact shook their house and felt like a small explosion, which Mrs. Salisbury has experienced when she used to work for a dry cleaners.
“I’ve dealt with that shake before and that’s exactly what it was,” she said. “I thought that we were being shot at or someone was bombing us.”
Being a working mom, Mrs. Salisbury said she is in bed at 9 p.m. almost every night like clockwork. She has been taking her 5-year-old son into her and her husband’s bed to help him get to sleep, but on Monday she decided he and her daughter could stay up a little later.
Roughly 16 minutes after 9 p.m., Mrs. Salisbury was in her son’s room getting his pajamas on when they heard tires screeching, presumably when Mr. Potter hit the truck at the neighbor’s. Still, they never thought their house was next. But Mr. Potter drove through their yard and made an impact near where their master bathroom, bedroom and basement are located.
She ran outside and noticed it was Mr. Potter, whose relatives are close with hers.
“Once I saw him,” she said, “honestly my first thought was to make sure his kids weren’t with him.”
Mr. Potter was alone and ultimately exited the vehicle on his own.
“He kept going, ‘What did I do to your house?’” she said. “He’s definitely going to struggle with the morality of it for a long time.”
The exact extent of the damage was somewhat unclear, but it appears less than what it could have been. There’s still a hole in their home and it appears their new central air conditioning was hit. There’s an electrical breaker next to the crash site that appears somewhat unscathed. But most of all, Mrs. Salisbury, her husband and their two kids are OK.
“There are a lot of what ifs,” she said. “Someone was watching out for our whole family and him.”
Indeed, Mrs. Salisbury seems more worried for Mr. Potter than angry at him for crashing into her home. She was thankful he walked away with what appeared to be just a bloody nose.
“I’ve known him my whole life,” she said. “He has the biggest heart ever.”
But she said it does burn a little more since they’ve known each other so long.
“I don’t want to make it sound like I look down on him because everyone makes bad choices and, thankfully, this wasn’t a fatal bad choice,” she said. “I pray to God it’s an eye-opener because he could have had his kids. He could have killed mine.”
