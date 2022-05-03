CARTHAGE — A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a rollover crash Monday afternoon.
Bobby J. Hickox, 50, of Castorland, was charged by state police with DWI after the truck he was allegedly operating rolled-over several times on Route 126 in the town of Wilna shortly before 2 p.m.
Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper said Mr. Hickox was traveling toward Carthage on Route 126 when his Ram truck rolled and came to rest a few inches from a utility pole. One of his tires came loose and was found in a field a few hundred feet away. Mr. Hickox allegedly ran over a sign that read “Emergency Dial 911.”
Chief Draper said Mr. Hickox had already crawled out the driver’s side window by the time they got on scene. He declined any treatment and was arrested around a half-hour after the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.