WATERTOWN — An indictment warrant was recently issued for a Plattsburgh man who allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman on Mundy Street in 2019.
On July 31, 2019, city police investigated a sex offense that occurred along the 600 block of Mundy Street. The complaint alleged Angelo Dileonardo, 28, 73 Oak St., Plattsburgh, had sex with a 24-year-old woman while she was physically helpless.
Mr. Dileonardo was later arrested and charged with first-degree rape.
He was arraigned in Jefferson County Court on Nov. 9. He was placed on pre-trial release under the supervision of probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.