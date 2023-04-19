WATERTOWN — A man is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near High Street, an incident which caused a heavy police presence in the area Wednesday and the closure of several streets to traffic, according to city police.
Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said the incident occurred at 537 Emerson St. in the city.
He said a call came in to patrol officers at 11:43 a.m. to check on the welfare of an individual believed to be suicidal.
Sgt. Giaquinto said police were never able to make contact with the man.
Members of the Special Response Team saw him, and he appeared to be dead, a news release from city police says.
They then made entry into the residence and confirmed the man was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a news release says.
No other people were injured.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Mine Resistant Ambush Protected, or MRAP, vehicle was brought to the scene due to the potential of weapons.
As of about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, all roads were reopened except the 500 block of Emerson Street.
The incident led to the Watertown City School District telling parents that students who ride a bus to High Street, Emerson Street, Mechanic Street, Olive Street and Jefferson Street were going to be held at the high school and Case Middle School until direction from police regarding a situation unrelated to the schools. Parents were able to pick their children up at school if they chose.
Watertown police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Emergency Management Dispatch Center and Guilfoyle Ambulance.
