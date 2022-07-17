HENDERSON — A man is dead after an accident on Saturday.
According to state police, an unnamed local paving company was sealing an asphalt driveway on Snowshoe Road, which runs along Snowshoe Bay, in Henderson at about noon Saturday, when a staff member of the company attempted to move a 2001 Ford pickup truck, with attached trailer, up the home’s steep driveway.
The truck lost power and brakes, and rolled backwards. The attached trailer struck 55-year-old Matthew F. Bondellio, Sr., of Adams Center, who was standing behind it spraying the driveway.
Mr. Bondellio was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, where he died from his injuries.
State police continue to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.