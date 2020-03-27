WATERTOWN — A man has died after the tree he was cutting down landed on top of him. State police in Watertown responded to a report of a traumatic injury at 20219 CR 189 in the town of Lorraine.
Following an investigation, state police say Patrick D. Bates, 57, was cutting a large tree down with a chain saw on his property when the tree kicked back in his direction, striking him and pinning him under it. Mr. Bates was found under the 60-foot tree and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
State police were assisted at the scene by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Adams Fire Department and South Jefferson Rescue.
