WATERTOWN — A man was transported to Samaritan Medical Center after he drove through a roundabout before his truck rolled over Saturday morning.
The Northpole Fire Department was called to the roundabout on State Route 11 just outside the city of Watertown at around 1:45 a.m.
Northpole Fire Captain Scott Alexander said it appeared the driver drove through the roundabout, just missed the concrete wall in the middle, drove through several signs, entered the ditch on the north side and rolled-over at least once.
He said the driver crawled out of the car himself after the crash and was later transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance Services to Samaritan Medical Center.
Despite the crash, Capt. Alexander said, statistically speaking, his department is seeing fewer accidents in that area ever since the roundabout was recently put in.
