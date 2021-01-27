CLAYTON — A man was woken up by the smell of smoke Wednesday morning, but he was able to escape as heavy flames began spitting from his home.
Several fire departments were dispatched to 11195 County Route 9, across the street from the Bach and Co. construction company, for reports of a structure fire at the residence. The responders first on the scene could see the homeowner outside and heavy flames coming from the house, said Bruce Reome, the Jefferson County deputy fire coordinator.
Mr. Reome said there were several cats inside and it was unclear whether all of them made it out safely. The homeowner was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but it appeared he was not going to be taken to a hospital.
Firefighters could be seen surrounding the residence, going inside to fight the fire and even a few on the roof poking holes for ventilation.
“It was a good hit,” Mr. Reome said. “There is going to be substantial smoke and water damage, but they’re doing a good job.”
Given the rural area where there’s no municipal water, the mutual aid to Clayton included fire departments from Depauville, Fishers Lansing, Three Mile Bay, Alexandria Bay, LaFargeville and Cape Vincent.
“We rely on the mutual aid for water transportation,” Mr. Reome said.
A fire investigator was on the way to the scene and the section of County Route 9 was still closed as of 8 a.m., but the scene was beginning to clear slowly.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
