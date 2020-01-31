WATERTOWN — Jhamel D. Corriders, 32, Syracuse, was arrested Thursday on Wealtha Avenue after he allegedly choked a woman and then threatened her with a knife during a domestic dispute, according to a police report.
Mr. Corriders was charged with seven counts, including criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to the report, Mr. Corriders violated a stay-away order issued by the city of Syracuse when he was found at the protected party’s residence. While there, he allegedly smacked the woman and placed his arm around her throat and applied pressure during a domestic incident. Mr. Corriders allegedly caused the woman to roll onto her 1-year-old child while he had her in a choke hold. He is also alleged to have threatened the woman with a three-inch folding knife, the report said.
Mr. Corriders is being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing Friday morning. He was previously convicted of third-degree assault in September 2019.
