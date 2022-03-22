WATERTOWN — A woman has been detained after she allegedly stabbed a man with a screwdriver Tuesday morning on Mill Street.
The call came into Watertown police at around 9:36 a.m. for a domestic incident on the second floor apartments of 309 Mill St.
City police say that a woman at the location allegedly stabbed a man in the torso area with a screwdriver. He was airlifted to Syracuse, but he was able to talk at the time.
The woman has been detained.
