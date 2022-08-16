WATERTOWN — A man was injured after his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a utility pole on Route 3 near Davidson’s Motel Tuesday night, a state trooper on scene said.

The trooper said the man, and the sole occupant of the vehicle, was driving southbound on Route 3 and lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the pole. The pole caught on fire, and eventually burned itself out, the trooper said.

