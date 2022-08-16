WATERTOWN — A man was injured after his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a utility pole on Route 3 near Davidson’s Motel Tuesday night, a state trooper on scene said.
The trooper said the man, and the sole occupant of the vehicle, was driving southbound on Route 3 and lost control of the vehicle before crashing into the pole. The pole caught on fire, and eventually burned itself out, the trooper said.
The driver was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The extent of the injuries was not immediately available.
National Grid’s website indicated 1,208 customers were without power as of about 11 p.m. Tuesday with an estimated restoration time of 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Route 3 was shut down while officials worked to clear the scene.
State police responded with the Black River Fire Department and Black River Ambulance.
