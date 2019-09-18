WATERTOWN - A cyclist was taken to Samaritan Medical Center to be treated for suffered in a crash on West Main Street Wednesday morning.
Police said the cyclist, whose name was not released to the press, was riding down the bridge, slipped on transmission fluid spilled in the roadway and crashed his bike. Police said no cars were involved in the accident.
Police said the rider suffered head injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. The accident tied up traffic on the Court Street Bridge and on West Main Street as help was given to the rider.
Firefighters spread sand over the spilled transmission fluid to prevent another accident.
