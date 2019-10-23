WELLESLEY ISLAND — A man who was pinned underneath the house he was working under Wednesday in Thousand Island Park was conscious and answering questions afterward.
At about 11 a.m., the Wellesley Island Fire Department responded to 42821 Headland Ave., where reports of a man pinned underneath a home had surfaced. Contractors had been working, and the home was jacked and lifted on 4-by-4 blocks.
A neighbor across the street said she heard a crash when they were working, and then the contractors start saying “Where are you? Are you all right?” The pinned worker responded “I can’t move.”
The neighbor dialed 911. In the meantime, crew members used a forklift to raise the house and free the pinned man. The rescue took less than a minute, she said, which the fire department later confirmed.
First Assistant Fire Chief Dan Lort said the man was freed and sitting down by the time he and firefighters arrived on the scene. “When he was under the house, it started to move — of course it’s kind of windy here today,” Mr. Lort said, “and the blocks started to give way on the front corner and he wasn’t able to get out of the way in time, and he was pinned underneath the house.”
Mr. Lort said the man was working between floor joists.
“He was a thin guy and the floor joists were on either side of his body which saved him from being crushed because you got that extra so many inches there,” Lort said. “But he couldn’t get out because it was so close to the ground.”
The man was talkative and conscious, answering questions accurately shortly after the incident, Lort said.
“So,” he said, “for having a house fall on him, he was in good spirits.”
Mr. Lort said the Wellesley ambulance transported the man to River Hospital, where he received a CT scan for head injuries. Mr. Lort said the man walked away with a hematoma behind his ear and a small cut inside his nostril.
“Externally,” Lort said, “that was all I saw.”
