WATERTOWN — James E. Christian, 43, address not available, has been indicted on 16 charges related to an incident in which he allegedly possessed heroin and methamphetamine before running from police in August, then dropping a pistol during the pursuit, causing the firearm to discharge and create “grave risk of death to police officers and/or the public.”
On Aug. 19, members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force were investigating a separate issue when they saw Mr. Christian, who at the time was the subject of a sealed indictment alleging drug sales and possession.
The now-unsealed indictment alleges Mr. Christian threw a .22-caliber revolver during a pursuit with police near Public Square, which resulted in the gun discharging in an unknown direction.
The indictment also states that, on May 27, Mr. Christian possessed meth and heroin with the intent to sell it. He also allegedly possessed a 20-gauge shotgun.
Mr. Christian is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
