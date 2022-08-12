Industrial accident kills worker at transfer station

Adobe Stock

THERESA — A man was injured when lift equipment rolled on top of him at 31913 County Route 22 in Theresa shortly after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, Theresa Fire Chief Timothy Karg said.

Chief Karg said that when first responders arrived, the lift equipment was already off of the man.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.