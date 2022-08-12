THERESA — A man was injured when lift equipment rolled on top of him at 31913 County Route 22 in Theresa shortly after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, Theresa Fire Chief Timothy Karg said.
Chief Karg said that when first responders arrived, the lift equipment was already off of the man.
The man was airlifted to the hospital and Chief Karg said he was told by the medics that he was stable.
It’s unclear if the man who was injured was operating the lift.
A portion of County Route 22 was shut down to allow a landing zone to be set up for the helicopter. It has since reopened Chief Karg said.
Theresa Fire Department responded with Indian River Ambulance, LifeNet and New York State Police.
